Celebrating 30 Years of Freedom

Guest: Denis Goldberg, South African social campaigner and Rivonia Trialist who was active in the struggle against apartheid and imprisoned for 22 years, along with other key members, namely Nelson Mandela of the anti-apartheid movement to commemorate and celebrate thirty years today since Nelson Mandela delivered his first speech after being released from Victor Verster Prison.



