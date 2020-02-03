Medical Matters - Corona Virus

Guest: Dr Pete Vincent - Netcare Travel Clinics and Medicross Tokai
The ongoing spread of the coronavirus across China and other parts of the world has raised global concern. This has left many South Africans wondering if they are at risk locally and how best they can keep themselves safe from possible infection, particularly while travelling internationally.
Dr Pete Vincent of Netcare Travel Clinics and Medicross Tokai, says that while the World Health Organization (WHO) has now declared the new coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency, people should not be unduly alarmed by the coronavirus outbreak, particularly as no cases have been reported in South Africa as at 31 January. He however strongly recommends that everyone, and especially those travelling internationally, take precautions against contracting the illness and that non-essential travel to China be postponed at this time.
