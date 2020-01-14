Man Torque

"Man Torque”: New bi-monthly show special with Aubery Masango and the Man Kind Project, tonight joined by Andrew Woodburn, Jhaad Rossouw and our Resident expert: Leonard Carr, Clinical psychologist.



Facing, talking about, dealing with, resolving and ultimately healing the secret lives of men. Boys, get ready to hustle!



Tonight, is the teaser pilot as we kick off into a new year!



