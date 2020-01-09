The Psychology of how adults each, communicate, influence and impact kids

In our Mental Health Corner: The main topic for Psychology with

Leonard Carry is around the psychology of how adults, (parents, teachers, and

role models), teach, communicate, influence and impact kids, which can be the

make or break around how kids deal with stuff , (ie. post-matric, but overall

mental / emotional well being and issues).



