What is Stage 6 load shedding?

Eskom’s spokesperson says ongoing rain, the inability to replenish water and diesel resources and units failing to come back online mean load shedding will endure. Eskom has announced that load shedding will move from Stage 4 to Stage 6 from 6pm on Monday. This is the first time it has ever been this bad, which the utility said it “regretted”, due to a technical problem at Medupi.





Guest: Dr Clinton Carter Brown | Head of the Energy Centre at The Council for

Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)



