Protocol on reporting traffic officers who extort bribes from drivers

Wayne Minaar, JMPD Spokesperson, talking to us about the protocol of reporting an incident with traffic officers.



Complaints can be lodged through the JMPD anti-fraud and corruption hotline 080 020 3712 or through a written statement or affidavit along with supporting documents, photos, recordings and any other evidence that may assist in the investigations.



