Psychology Matters - Parental Alienation

In our Mental Health Corner with Leepile Thebe, Registered Psychologist and Social Worker on parental alienation, a process through which a child becomes estranged from a parent as the result of the psychological manipulation of another parent. This specifically occurs over over the festive season as enstranged mothers/fathers alienate children from the alienated parent or extended family members.



