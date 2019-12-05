Kwantu Feature on the Life and time of Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe

Today Robertt Mangaliso Sobukwe would be turning 95 and so we speak to Thami ka Plaatjie to celebrate the life of this great Pan-Africanist.



Guest: Thami Ka Plaatjie, Author and Advisor to Minister Sisulu



