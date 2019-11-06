Why is Retirement Planning (long-term investing) So Hard?

You should work towards ensuring you don't outlive your retirement savings, as people
are, on average, living longer, says Darryl Hannington, a portfolio manager at financial
services firm Anchor Capital.
Longevity is increasing, which makes retirement planning even more difficult, because
people are living for more years until they die.
The key consideration when planning for your retirement is “to make sure that your
money outlives you”.
How can one do this and why is retirement planning (long-term investment) so hard?
Mduduzi Luthuli from Luthuli Capital joined us online to discuss this issue……..
Guest: Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
