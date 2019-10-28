The Double Agent for Freedom: Inside Mandela’s Spy Unit BY BRADLEY D STEYN
AND MARK FINE
From witnessing the Strijdom Square massacre to spying for Mandela - The neverbefore-told story of being inside the ANC’s top-secret unit that infiltrated the Third
Force
'Undercover with Mandela's Spies' is set to reveal secrets and extremes of the ANC and
apartheid government.
Bradley D Steyn’s astonishing true-life thriller reveals for the first time some of the dirty
secrets of a dirty war within the borders of South Africa, during the dying days of
apartheid.
‘Terror is such a satisfying tactic for a sadist and it was also used by us’ – Bradley Steyn
Jacana Media Publisher
