Continuing the tributes and celebration of a much loved South African Broadcaster, Xolani Gwala

As South Africans unite in a mass outpouring of tributes across social media for Xolani Gwala, (trending at No.1 on twitter by 9am this morning, shortly after the announcement that Gwala's struggle with colon cancer had finally come to an end), we continue to pay respect as well as celebrate the life of a much-loved South African and veteran radio personality through tributes, stories, and memories.
Guests:
1. Gareth Cliff, former 702 Presenter and colleague | Current CEO: Cliff Central
Today is the 20-year anniversary when Gareth and Xolani were put on air together at midnight. They carried on news through the night to give Xolani practice reading. Rob Vickers trained him. He was a news reporter at the time.
2. Alan Ford, Former 702 Presenter and News Anchor 21yrs ago | Current: Presenter: Cliff Central
3. David O'Sullivan, former 702 Presenter | Current Co-host of the breakfast show on Kaya FM
4. Katy Katopodis, former 702 Reporter | Current Director at Nala Media
5. Yusuf Abramjee, Former 702 Station Manager, Reporter, Lead SA, Acting News Editor, Group Head of News and Current Affairs | Current: Social Cohesion Advocate. Chief Ambassador #Namola #MakeSASafe - Vice President: Crime Stoppers Int
6. Ofentse Mogotsi, Former producer for XG
7. Pheladi Gwangwa, Former 702 Station Manager
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist
Lesley Meyer, Physiotherapist, Special interest in chronic pain, health and wellness|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sydwell Sibongile Mketsu | Managing Director of Mketsu and Associates Incorporated AttorneysLISTEN TO PODCAST
Sibani Mngadi, Chairman of The South African Liquor Brandowners Association (SALBA)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Charl van Loggerenberg| Emergency Medicine Specialist at Life HealthcareLISTEN TO PODCAST
Simeon Goerge | Acting Head of department at The Department of Community Safety in the Western Cape
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Jason Bernic | Life coach
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.