Continuing the tributes and celebration of a much loved South African Broadcaster, Xolani Gwala

As South Africans unite in a mass outpouring of tributes across social media for Xolani Gwala, (trending at No.1 on twitter by 9am this morning, shortly after the announcement that Gwala's struggle with colon cancer had finally come to an end), we continue to pay respect as well as celebrate the life of a much-loved South African and veteran radio personality through tributes, stories, and memories.

Guests:

1. Gareth Cliff, former 702 Presenter and colleague | Current CEO: Cliff Central

Today is the 20-year anniversary when Gareth and Xolani were put on air together at midnight. They carried on news through the night to give Xolani practice reading. Rob Vickers trained him. He was a news reporter at the time.

2. Alan Ford, Former 702 Presenter and News Anchor 21yrs ago | Current: Presenter: Cliff Central

3. David O'Sullivan, former 702 Presenter | Current Co-host of the breakfast show on Kaya FM

4. Katy Katopodis, former 702 Reporter | Current Director at Nala Media

5. Yusuf Abramjee, Former 702 Station Manager, Reporter, Lead SA, Acting News Editor, Group Head of News and Current Affairs | Current: Social Cohesion Advocate. Chief Ambassador #Namola #MakeSASafe - Vice President: Crime Stoppers Int

6. Ofentse Mogotsi, Former producer for XG

7. Pheladi Gwangwa, Former 702 Station Manager



