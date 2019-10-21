Looming water shortages

Many cities and towns in the country do not have enough water to satisfy demand and
taps are expected to run dry unless drastic action is taken.
This is according to Rapport, citing a new research report about water security which
was tabled in parliament by the Minister of Human Settlements, Water & Sanitation,
Lindiwe Sisulu.
The report shows that the demand in many areas exceed supply and that water, which
should be saved for later, is now used.
Does mean that South Africa is running out of water and faces a situation similar to the
electricity crisis?
To answer this question were joined online by Sputnik Ratau, the spokesperson for the
water and sanitation department...........
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist
Lesley Meyer, Physiotherapist, Special interest in chronic pain, health and wellness|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sydwell Sibongile Mketsu | Managing Director of Mketsu and Associates Incorporated AttorneysLISTEN TO PODCAST
Sibani Mngadi, Chairman of The South African Liquor Brandowners Association (SALBA)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Charl van Loggerenberg| Emergency Medicine Specialist at Life HealthcareLISTEN TO PODCAST
Simeon Goerge | Acting Head of department at The Department of Community Safety in the Western Cape
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Jason Bernic | Life coach
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.