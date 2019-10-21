Looming water shortages

Many cities and towns in the country do not have enough water to satisfy demand and

taps are expected to run dry unless drastic action is taken.

This is according to Rapport, citing a new research report about water security which

was tabled in parliament by the Minister of Human Settlements, Water & Sanitation,

Lindiwe Sisulu.

The report shows that the demand in many areas exceed supply and that water, which

should be saved for later, is now used.

Does mean that South Africa is running out of water and faces a situation similar to the

electricity crisis?

To answer this question were joined online by Sputnik Ratau, the spokesperson for the

water and sanitation department...........



