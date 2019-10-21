Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Breast cancer. It's a disease so many of us have been affected by. The mere mention of

it sends shivers down our spines and instils a sense of dread, and fear, in us. But it

doesn't have to.

Because breast cancer is not a death sentence. 95% of women survive breast cancer

when detected early. But not everyone knows that. Breast cancer is shrouded in

misconceptions and myths which ultimately have resulted in stigma around the disease

and this stigmatisation has stopped women form getting the medical help they need….

Joining us to discuss this important topic is Dr. Karin Baatjes, a consultant surgeon, and

the head of the division of Anatomy at Stellenbosch University........



