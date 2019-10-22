All things Legal - Importance of signing a document before Lobola is paid

Tebello Motshwane says “If you do not have the contract and the families finalize the

negotiations then you are going to be married in community of property. Please avoid

celebrating lobola negotiations and then waiting until your “wedding celebration” to

sign/register the marriage.”

Tebello Motshwane, Legal Consultant and Founder of Sister-in-Law which empowers

women on their legal rights, joins me in studio to discuss the importance of signing a

legal document before lobola is paid…..



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.