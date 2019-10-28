All Things Medical- Glaucoma and Cataract

The eye is our most important sensory organ and it’s as complex as it is sensitive.
Numerous eye diseases can have an impact on our vision and dire consequences for the
way we perceive the world around us.
This includes everything from harmless eye diseases such as chronically dry eyes,
vitreous opacities and squinting to cataract, glaucoma and macular degeneration.
What are the most common eye diseases and how can you recognise them?
Dr Philip Phatudi, Ophthalmologist with a special interest in Glaucoma and Cataract
surgery joins us to talk about knowing the symptoms, causes, treatment and
prevention………..
Contact Details:
Office no.: 010 880 332 or 012 7653300
Email: phatudi.eyedocs@gmail.com
