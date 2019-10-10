Africa At A Glance – Cameroon’s Anglophone and Francophone crisis

The world has been paying little attention to the crisis in the English-speaking, or Anglophone, regions of Cameroon — which is perhaps less of a surprise considering that many local journalists have abandoned their profession in fear for their lives.



Guest: Akem Kelvin Nkwain - Human Rights Officer at the Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa (CHRDA). Paralegal at Agbor Nkongho Law Firm.



