Africa At A Glance – How Sudan Can Heal From Decades of Dictatorship

Zachariah Mampilly calls for a Sudanese truth and reconciliation process, arguing that Sudan’s failure to reckon with its past and construct an inclusive national project, has allowed the military to exploit ethnic and religious divisions to secure their rule.
With the current Sudanese protest movement “[struggling] to advance a national vision beyond replacing the military with a civilian-led government,” Mampilly argues that a long-repressed conversation about the damage Al Bashir’s regime inflicted on Sudanese society would facilitate a national identity that transcends the Islamist and Arabist supremacy “that has long been the source of [Sudan’s] many problems.”
Mampilly adds that a national conversation which allows victims to share their stories, could deepen understanding among Sudan’s diverse populations, creating empathy and an inclusive democratic identity that has eluded Sudan for so long.
Guest: Prof. Zachariah Mampilly is a Professor of Political Science and International Studies at Vassar College in NY, USA
