South Africans prefer their children to be taught in English

An inclusive and dynamic language policy plays an important role in South Africa’s mission to embrace linguistic and cultural diversity.



Within the education system, the nation has developed goals for multilingualism. However, this can be especially challenging to implement in a country like South Africa, where – since 1994 – there are 11 official languages.



The decision to adopt the current National Language Policy (NLP) was essentially a political one and, while inclusive of all 11 languages, policy planners radically miscalculated the character and strength of the social motivation required to drive language development of this kind and on the scale assumed by the NLP.



Guest: Susan Coetzee | Director Research Developer in the Faculty of Humanities at

Northwest University



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.