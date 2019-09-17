Literacy Month (September)

The last Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS) in 2016 found that 78% of Grade 4 learners in South Africa can't read for meaning in any language.

South Africa was placed last out of the 50 countries assessed.

This is a national crisis. If children can't read, they can't learn.



Guest: Masennya Dikotla, CEO of the Molteno Institute for Language and Literacy



