The return on investment of an overseas education

Growing numbers of South African parents are looking at international education opportunities for their children, but this does not come cheap.

While some parents are no strangers to putting aside money for schooling, with top private schools costing over R250 000 per year, the leap to an R800 000 annual price tag for tuition and living costs at the likes of Harvard is sizeable.

“While the cost of studying abroad is high, the return on investment is much higher. Just as top schools carry prestige and sway for employment in South Africa, so too do globally top-ranked universities. The average starting salary for a Harvard graduate is around R70 000 per month.



Guest: Rebecca Prestorius, Country Manager for Crimson Education



