The return on investment of an overseas education

Growing numbers of South African parents are looking at international education opportunities for their children, but this does not come cheap.
While some parents are no strangers to putting aside money for schooling, with top private schools costing over R250 000 per year, the leap to an R800 000 annual price tag for tuition and living costs at the likes of Harvard is sizeable.
“While the cost of studying abroad is high, the return on investment is much higher. Just as top schools carry prestige and sway for employment in South Africa, so too do globally top-ranked universities. The average starting salary for a Harvard graduate is around R70 000 per month.
Guest: Rebecca Prestorius, Country Manager for Crimson Education
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist
Lesley Meyer, Physiotherapist, Special interest in chronic pain, health and wellness|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sydwell Sibongile Mketsu | Managing Director of Mketsu and Associates Incorporated AttorneysLISTEN TO PODCAST
Sibani Mngadi, Chairman of The South African Liquor Brandowners Association (SALBA)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Charl van Loggerenberg| Emergency Medicine Specialist at Life HealthcareLISTEN TO PODCAST
Simeon Goerge | Acting Head of department at The Department of Community Safety in the Western Cape
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Jason Bernic | Life coach
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.