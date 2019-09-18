All Things Money - National Wills Week

Many people think a simple, one-page document is all they need to transfer ownership of their worldly possessions to their heirs.



Some even go so far as to rely on the pre-printed will forms you can buy at your local stationery shop or download.



While there is a strong case to be made for keeping things simple and uncomplicated, it is possible to oversimplify and in so doing so, make life a whole lot more complicated for your heirs.



Guest: Mduduzi Luthuli - Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital



