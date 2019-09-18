Entrepreneur Essentials

Entrepreneurship is not for the faint of heart. Building a successful company is incredibly tough. The odds are ever against you. It’s likely that not everyone in your life supports your venture.



The long hours, the glaring risks, the massive sacrifice…



But you have a purpose and a vision that’s bigger than the obstacles.

It’s wonderful to see entrepreneurs succeed, particularly in this climate, because you know that companies that can grow in spite of difficult external circumstances will undoubtedly flourish when simpler times come around.



Guest: Lynne Dominick, Business Solution Strategist, Transformational Coach and Holistic Beauty and Wellness Advocate.



