Kwantu Feature: Mental illness from an African Perspective

In our Kwantu feature we talk to Gogo Sinethemba Nombala Maknya about mental illness from an African perspective and whether can Western and African systems work together to help mental health issues.



Gogo Sinethemba Nombala Makanya – Doctoral Fellow in Medical Humanities and Psychology at Wits Institute of Social and Economic Research and Healer











