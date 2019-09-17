The legal Corner...No secret balloting, No strike

On January 1 one of the key amendments of the Labour Relations Amendment Act of 2018 came into effect. This requires trade unions and employer organisations to amend their constitutions to make provision for secret ballotting before a trade union can call on its members to strike, or an employer organisation can lock out striking employees.



Guest: Senior Associate Attorney at Finger Phukubje Inc Attorneys (Boutique Labour and Employment Law Firm)







See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.