Amateur vs Professional - the Law Of Vibration’ part 2.

Today at 06:10
International News
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Katie McDonald
Today at 06:20
The outdoor report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:45
LeadSA: Raising Queens Foundation
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Nthabiseng Kgafela - Founder at Raising Queens Foundation
Today at 07:10
Alternative fitness routines outside of gym
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - KFM Mornings host at KFM
Today at 07:40
Practical New Years resolutions
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Sean Collard - Lifestyle Coach at ...
Today at 08:10
Inside Eyewitness News
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 08:15
Extreme porn, the gateway to child abuse
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr. Eve
Today at 08:40
Covid-19 sport crisis
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Xola Ntshinga - at Rugby Commentator
Today at 08:50
Koe'sister magazine
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Ingrid Jones - Founder-Director at Mikateko Media
Today at 09:10
The UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
At the movies
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
Latest Local
School refusal can be a sign of something deeper, a psychologist explains Refusal to go to school can be triggered by stressful events in a child's life, explains clinical psychologist Dr. David Rosenstei... 9 January 2021 10:55 AM
Five staffers from City's security directorate succumb to Covid-19 in one week The City of Cape Town's Safety and Security Directorate is mourning the loss of several staff members who have died due to Covid-1... 9 January 2021 9:07 AM
Highlands North '81 old boy uses 40th reunion to reflect on wrongs of the past Ben Horowitz talks to John Maytham about why he feels this is an opportunity to apologise for past wrongdoings during Apartheid. 8 January 2021 5:54 PM
View all Local
Donald Trump's Twitter account has been permanently suspended US President Donald Trump has been permanently suspended from Twitter "due to the risk of further incitement of violence", the pla... 9 January 2021 11:39 AM
SANParks rangers accused of assaulting elderly couple on Scarborough Beach Parkscape chair Nicky Schmidt and a member of the Friends of Table Mountain group outlines what transpired. 8 January 2021 3:42 PM
Children felt scared of spreading virus to families - WC Children's Commissioner Be aware that children are listening when adults talk about dangers of young people spreading Covid-19 to older family members. 8 January 2021 12:29 PM
View all Politics
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
SABC staffers facing retrenchment can apply for over 100 job vacancies, says COO SABC COO Ian Plaatjes says the public broadcaster has done everything it can to minimise the staff impact during the restructuring... 8 January 2021 2:14 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
View all Business
Top tips on how to declutter your space to make room for joy in 2021 A certified KonMari organising consultant shares key tips on how to declutter your living space. 9 January 2021 9:40 AM
No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur 'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021. 7 January 2021 8:50 PM
3 lifehacks that changed my life in 2020 - Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) Pippa Hudson interviews Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about three "life hacks" that helped him cope with 2020. 7 January 2021 2:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
What's race got to do with it? Does your race determine your taste in music? Sparked by Barack Obama's recent 'favourite songs' list, John Maytham asks whether our musical preferences are determined by race. 7 January 2021 11:24 AM
10 most-pirated shows of 2020: 'We pay for Netflix – and not much else' People are only willing to pay for one subscription – the rest they probably pirate, says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 6 January 2021 2:19 PM
[WATCH] From Turkey to China… The Kiffness remix goes viral around the world 12.5m views, and counting... A remix by David Scott of The Kiffness is going viral (apologies to SARS-CoV-2) around the world. 5 January 2021 3:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Facebook and WhatApp privacy changes: 'They promise not to spy on your contacts' MyBroadband.co.za's Jan Vermeulen says private messages will remain encrypted, but people just don't trust Facebook anymore. 8 January 2021 12:10 PM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic – George W Bush "History will remember today's violence, incited by a sitting president… as a great dishonour," said former President Obama. 7 January 2021 9:00 AM
View all World
Beitbridge border: People with fake Covid-19 results banned from SA for 5 years Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says at least 50 fake Covid-19 tests were found at the Beitbridge Border Post with Zimbabwe... 7 January 2021 10:58 AM
View all Africa
Alcohol ban was wildly effective at preventing trauma - data The data is conclusive. Banning alcohol sales prevents trauma. Partially banning it partially prevents trauma (Dr Saadiq Kariem). 8 January 2021 11:01 AM
3 lifehacks that changed my life in 2020 - Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) Pippa Hudson interviews Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about three "life hacks" that helped him cope with 2020. 7 January 2021 2:55 PM
That's not what the army is for - John Maytham on SANDF beach deployment Afternoon Drive host John Maytham says the South African army shouldn't be patrolling beaches. 6 January 2021 5:24 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Amateur vs Professional - the Law Of Vibration’ part 2.

Amateur vs Professional - the Law Of Vibration’ part 2.

21 August 2019 11:06 PM

Guest: Stanley Beckett - Author and Consultant

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Deployment of soldiers in the Western Cape to enforce lockdown rules during the second wave of Coronavirus and the healthcare workers high infection rate

6 January 2021 11:16 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sleep disorder, the causes, and treatments

6 January 2021 10:34 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matter: Saving vs Investing: Pros and Cons

6 January 2021 9:21 PM

Alec Riddle Certified Financial Planner

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Namibia and Botswana oil and gas exploration

5 January 2021 11:16 PM

Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic | 
  Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader 
  Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Persistent (Chronic) Pain

5 January 2021 10:17 PM

Lesley Meyer, Physiotherapist, Special interest in chronic pain, health and wellness| 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Lawful eviction process. The legal process one need to follow to evict non-paying tenants who do not want to leave property after buying or when renting out property

5 January 2021 10:14 PM

Sydwell Sibongile Mketsu | Managing Director of  Mketsu and Associates Incorporated Attorneys 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Alcohol ban and Consumer behaviour on New Year’s Eve

5 January 2021 8:22 PM

Sibani Mngadi, Chairman of The South African Liquor Brandowners Association (SALBA)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Different ways to handle medical emergency situation

5 January 2021 8:15 PM

Dr Charl van Loggerenberg| Emergency Medicine Specialist at Life Healthcare

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

27 non-compliant liquor vendors issued R2.564 million in fines in the Western Cape

22 December 2020 11:18 PM

Simeon Goerge | Acting Head of department at The Department of Community Safety in the  Western Cape  

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to cope with 'Festive Blues'

22 December 2020 10:24 PM

Jason Bernic | Life coach

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Donald Trump's Twitter account has been permanently suspended

Politics

Five staffers from City's security directorate succumb to Covid-19 in one week

Local

SANParks rangers accused of assaulting elderly couple on Scarborough Beach

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

5 killed after Toyota recklessly overtakes on N1 south

9 January 2021 6:57 PM

120 of latest 171 matric markers infected with COVID-19 are from Eastern Cape

9 January 2021 4:50 PM

Giyani man (32) arrested for killing wife (53) & burying body in shack

9 January 2021 4:14 PM

