All things Legal - The paperwork going into marriage

Marriage can be a beautiful, romantic thing. But all the paperwork that comes with it? That's less fun.
It's tough to keep track of all the legal stuff you have to do when you get married.
To make things a little easier, we talk to Claire Thomson from Witz Incorporated Attorneys about what to take care of before and after you tie the knot.
Guest: Claire Thomson - Head of Family law and CEO of Witz Incorporated Attorneys
Rosebank
website:www.wcisattorneys.com
Email:info@wcisattorneys.com
Tel: +2711 010 0400
