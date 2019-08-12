Infertility in both men and women

About a third of infertility cases were due to female factors; a third are due to male factors; and the remaining third are due to a combination of both male and female issues and this was mentioned by the Infertility Awareness Association of SA (Ifaasa) which estimates that one in six couples in the country battle with infertility.







Guest: Dr. Frances Paterson, urogynaecologist at The Urology Hospital Pretoria



