Nothemba Madumo is a South African television and radio presenter, news anchor and producer who has presented television series and Radio shows.
A seasoned broadcaster, Nothemba has worked for most broadcasting platforms in both Radio and Television in South Africa in various capacities.
Until 2013 she had been a Project Manager for local content programming on SABC3 and previously Project Manager for the 2010 FIFA World Cup on SABC.
Nothemba has been News and Current affairs television anchor and producer on SABC, as well as a presenter on other programmes from documentaries, magazine, sport and music shows as well as live broadcasts of national events.
Nothemba is also a well sort out MC/Programme director for various local and international events in corporate, government and entertainment.
