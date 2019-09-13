Profile Interview: John Kani

Guest: Dr. John Kani | Actor, Director & Playwright at (Independent)



With a theatre named after him at The Market Theatre, Joburg, John has produced and directed great films such as The Lion King, Black Panther and The Ghost and the Darkness.



The actor has also wrote many books such as Nothing But the Truth, Missing: A Play, Kunene and the King, Apartheid and Othello. Over and above his many awards, he was honored with the Naledi Theatre World Impact Awards at the prestigious awards, which took place on May 2019



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.