Gavin Watson, killed in a car crash on Monday morning - his abrupt death is a major setback to investigations into the extent of Bosasa's role in the state capture scandal.

James Brent-Styan, co-author of 'The Bosasa Billions' | ( Former Media Liaison Officer for the Western Cape Minister of Local Government and Environmental Affairs since 2014. Previously James was a senior political correspondent for Media24 in Parliament, after working as a financial reporter in Johannesburg for a number of years)



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.