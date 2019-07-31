Safarina Musical

Guest: Nhlanhla Ngema (Director) and Noxolo Dlamini (Lead Actress "Sarafina")



Joburg Theatre is re-staging the Broadway renowned Award-Winning Production of SARAFINA Directed by Nhlanhla Ngema, the show is staged to inspire and encourage young people while celebrating South Africa’s she-roes in celebration of the women of the struggle during Women’s month.

One of South Africa’s most iconic symbols of the struggle for social and political freedom and justice, Sarafina! was conceived and directed by Dr. Mbongeni Ngema who has written and arranged the music and lyrics with additional songs by Hugh Masekela.



