Cruise Ship Recruitment

Samantha Hurley – Owner and Recruitment Manager at Gourmet Recruitment International (Grisa) takes us through the process of cruise ship recruitment, how it works and whats expected of you.



You can find GRISA on www.grisa.co.za or the facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/grisa.co.za/



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.