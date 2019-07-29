Could nationalization be the answer to the land question?

The expert advisory panel on Land Reform and Agriculture, which was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa and formed on September 18 last year, has released a final report.The main consensus, after much scrutiny, was that “the urgency and Constitutional imperative of land reform in South Africa can neither be taken lightly nor postponed.”



Guest: Sikonathi Mantshantsha - Associate editor at Scorpio Daily Maverick's Investigative Unit



