Student Sponsorship Programme (SSP) Scholarships

Student Sponsorship Programme (SSP) is a non-profit organisation which offers a 5-year high school scholarships to gifted children from disadvantaged backgrounds. SSP is currently looking for people to apply for their Grade 6 learners with 70% in English, Maths and Science, so they may qualify for a scholarship.



Guest: Student Sponsorship Programme (SSP) Head of Academics - Ms Taulani Mudau



