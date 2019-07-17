Female IT entrepreneur develops APP for school transport providers

Information Technology entrepreneur Tshidi Morabi has developed an application (app) that allows parents to track their children in real time while they are being transported to and from school by service providers, and sends Short Message Service (SMS) notification during different stages of the trip.



Guest: Tshidi Morabi - IT Entreprenuer



App: LocTransie



