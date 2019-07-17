We have not rejected Zuma's evidence - MKMVA

The MKMVA has raised objections to being deliberately confused by the media with the renegade and factional 'MK National Council' and demands that this misconception be corrected, while re-iterating that it has not rejected the evidence of President Zuma and re-commits to principled unity.



Guest: Kebby Maphatsoe - President of Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA)



