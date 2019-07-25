Africa at a Glance Feature: West Africa's single currency

The Economic Community of West African States ECOWAS recently adopted a single currency named Eco, which it plans to launch by 2020. The plan for the currency had been discussed for nearly thirty years.



Guest: Dr. J. Atsu Amegashie is a Professor of Economics at the University of Guelph in Canada



