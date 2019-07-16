University athletes score top jobs

Many athletes can tell you the leadership skills they gained from sports. Employers often echo their sentiments. Athletes recognize the importance of teamwork and trust, they know how to deal with adversity and conflict, and they know how to think strategically and shift course when necessary. In the workplace, the prevailing wisdom seems to be that athletes have skills that are useful in their careers. Most of this wisdom is anecdotal, but some academic research has delved into the ways athletes learn to be leaders.
Guests: Rebecca Prestorius - Country Manager Crimson Education South Africa
Tessa Berger – Athletics Director of Crimson Education
Contact Details:
Website: https://www.crimsoneducation.org/za
Email: southafrica@crimsoneducation.org
Tel: +27 (0)10 035 0562
Jason Bernic | Life coach
