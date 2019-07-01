All you need to know as Tax season kicks off

Guest: Thamsanqa Msiza - Senior Tax Consultant at Tax Consulting SA







Filing season opened this week, which means you can now submit your tax return. For most taxpayers that means a simplified two-page form that the South African Revenue Service (SARS) has issued to salaried employees. You won't have to submit any supporting documentation - although SARS can call for this if it needs to see proof of your deductions.



