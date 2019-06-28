South Africans doing great things - Ofentse Mathope (Sous Chef at NCW Restaurant in Melville)

Ofentse Mathope | Sous Chef at NCW Restaurant in Melville |



You can contribute to Ofentse’s NOMA internship via his GoFundMe page or by using the following banking details:



Bank: Standard Bank



Branch: MOWBRAY



Branch code: 4909



Account holder: MR OFENTSE O MATHOPE



Account number: 07 128 516 4



Account type: CURRENT



SWIFT code: SBZAZAJJ



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.