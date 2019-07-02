Is lack of career advice failing our youth?

Guest: Mike Fraser – Personal Development Coach



The Teaching and Learning International Survey (Talis) has revealed that more than half of South African teachers indicated that teaching was not their first choice with only 49% citing it as their first choice for a career. The findings were announced on Tuesday by Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshega during the release of the Talis report at Nellmapius Secondary School in Pretoria.



