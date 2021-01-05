Legal Matters: Lawful eviction process. The legal process one need to follow to evict non-paying tenants who do not want to leave property after buying or when renting out property

Today at 12:41 5G conspiracy theorists don't understand the technology The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Dickson Sono Chief Director: Radio Frequency Spectrum , Department of Communications and Digital Technologies

Today at 12:45 New Whatsapp policy and Elon Musk now the world's richest person The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Steven Ambrose - CEO at Strategy Works Consulting

Today at 12:52 Sports Wrap The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Anthony Teixera, EWN Sports Anchor

Today at 12:56 GoodthingsGuy: Mental Wellness: 11 Tips To Keeping Your Emotions in Check The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

Today at 14:07 Health & Wellness - Lyndra Therapeutics working to make daily pills a thing of the past Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Patricia Hurter

Today at 14:35 Entertainment News Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Craig Falck

Chanel September

Stephan Lombard

Today at 15:10 Steven Friedman on foreign nationals and job creation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Steven Friedman

Today at 15:20 Made In south Africa - Lwando Xaso Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Lwando Xaso - Constitutional Lawyer

Today at 15:50 "When exactly is a state fragile or failed?" - Greg Mills Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Dr Greg Mills

Today at 16:05 Keeping the SA government as the only Vaccine Procurement Agent Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Prof. Shabir Madhi

Today at 16:20 Book Review with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:33 Business with Ray White Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Ray White

Today at 16:55 Open Letter to the Highlands North Boys Class of 1981 Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Ben Horowitz - Film Maker And Line Producer at White Lion

Today at 16:57 South African Liquor Brand Owners' Association not part of the legal action on alcohol sales ban. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Sibani Mngadi

Today at 17:05 A Boykie from Pretoria is now the richest man in the world. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth

Today at 17:20 Business with Ray White Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 17:35 Tonight with Lester - Throwforward Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Lester Kiewit

Today at 17:45 International Music Collaboration Creates Awareness around Mental Health Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Kiz Keys

