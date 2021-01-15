South Africans Doing Great Things : Chefs With Compassion, Hanneke van Linge

On South Africans Doing Great Things we are joined by Hanneke van Linge, Founder and Director of Nosh Food Rescue and Founding member of Chefs With Compassion, an NGO registered and founded in 2020 in response to the humanitarian crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is an initiative based on a collaboration between organisations and individuals whose greatest wish is to alleviate the hunger and suffering of South Africa, taking surplus rescued produce and connecting chefs, kitchens, beneficiaries and supporters in cities and towns around South Africa.
Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor at News24 on her open letter to Ramaphosa: "Dear Mr President, it is time for you to start answering questions".
Joined by Professor Penny Moore, Scientific Board Member and Associate Professor for the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and WITS University for the latest Covid follow up webinar focusing on the new variant: 501Y.V2 held earlier this evening, Monday 18thJanuary 2021 in a Scientific Panel Discussion with Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize and leading experts.
Medical Matters: Dr. Danny Pillay, Homeopath and Traditional Chinese Medicine & Acupuncture Practitioner, President of the Homoeopathic Association of South Africa, National Vice President LMHI (Liga) , Past Chairperson of The Professional Board HNP of the Allied Health Professions Council of SA, Part-Time Lecturer at the Department of Homeopathy, University of Johannesburg joins us for a complimentary approach to health and wellbeing as we head into the New Year.
For our profile Interview this evening we are joined by inspirational, up and coming South African Comedian, Actor and Writer, the one and only, Nina Hastie.