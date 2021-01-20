Financial Matters with Mduduzi Luthuli, Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital who tonight looks at how to forgive yourself for past financial mistakes.

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 05:46
Should Families of COVID-19 victims be allowed to view the body before burial?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana - General Secretary at Congress Of Traditional Leaders Of South Africa (Contralesa)
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Sporting Chance trying to keep children physically active during lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brad Bing - Managing Director at Sporting Chance
Brad Bing - Managing Director at Sporting Chance
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday: Relooking the traditional schooling system
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Provincial v National government in Covid vaccine procurement race
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 07:20
Netcare's Family Connect Line
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Richard Friedland - CEO at Netcare
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Could National Lotteries Commission not be tapped for vaccine relief?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Raymond Joseph - Investigative reporter - GoundUp
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Medical schemes spent so little in 2020 their extra reserves can cover SA's entire vaccine bill
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Philip de Wet - Journalist at Business Insider
Today at 10:08
International news with DW Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Workshop 17
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Keursten - CEO at Workshop 17
Today at 11:05
Action SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Herman Mashaba - President & Founder at Action SA
Today at 11:32
'Ginger with a GoPRO', crowdfunds over R600 000 to feed hungry communities during lockdown.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chad Nathan
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
Funding of SA's energy transition
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joanne Yawitch - Ceo at The National Business Initiative
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Latest Local
Consumers should not have to fight for right to access recorded calls Why do consumers have to jump through so many hoops? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler makes her case on The Money Show. 20 January 2021 8:48 PM
Inflation at 16-year low yet prices of everyday foods are skyrocketing. Why? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 20 January 2021 6:59 PM
Premier Winde wants booze and beach bans lifted as Western Cape infections drop Premier Alan Winde is calling for booze to be sold, beaches to reopen, and the curfew to be eased in the province. 20 January 2021 5:57 PM
View all Local
Rerun of NMB mayoral elections ordered after Nqaba Bhanga's win opposed in court The Democratic Alliance (DA) has reportedly struck a deal for a do-over of the mayoral election in Nelson Mandela Bay. 20 January 2021 4:49 PM
Cape Town has had enough of Eskom and wants govt to expedite IPP action plan "We cannot continue to go on like this", says Cape Town mayor Dan Plato. 20 January 2021 11:31 AM
ANC to suspend Carl Niehaus. Ace Magashule distances himself from the MK vet Lester Kiewit interviews Tshidi Madia, a senior political journalist at EWN. 19 January 2021 12:17 PM
View all Politics
Agritech start-up Aerobotics raises R250m in funding round led by Naspers The local company is planning to expand its global reach. Bruce Whitfield interviews Aerobotics CEO James Paterson. 20 January 2021 8:32 PM
President Biden reaches out to Trump supporters: 'We must end this uncivil war' Joe Biden's been sworn in as 46th US president. Axios reporter Ursula Perano on what to expect from his first 100 days in office. 20 January 2021 7:49 PM
Making money out of mindfulness Remaining calm during a crisis is a skill that would benefit all of us. For those that supply it, it will be profitable too. 20 January 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
9 fuel-saving tips...as petrol prices set to rise Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena shares these 9 tips to save petrol. 20 January 2021 2:33 PM
[PHOTOS] You can go to the beach! But only in the Northern Cape A semi-desert meeting ice-cold west coast waters has its own unique African beauty. 20 January 2021 10:50 AM
If interest rate remains stable, 2021 to bring more surprises in property market Despite the pandemic, 2020 saw a rally in residential property sales. Andrew Golding examines the trends expected in 2021. 19 January 2021 8:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let's do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m 'misappropriated' from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
Sorry not sorry? Somizi slammed for posting jouno's cell number on Instagram Sanef is calling for action to be taken against Somizi, calling his actions 'a direct attack on media freedom in the country'. 20 January 2021 1:37 PM
Miss SA slammed for bikini pics, but supporters say criticism is form of GBV Supporters of Shudufhadzo Musida leapt to her defence on Tuesday morning when critics slammed her for posting 'bikini pics'. 19 January 2021 10:57 AM
View all Entertainment
Doctored video takes the Mickey out of Trump farewell: Hit the road Jack! Donald Trump left the White House for the last time as president of the United States on Wednesday morning. 20 January 2021 5:31 PM
Biden order of the day: 'Undo some of the damage Trump has done to our country' Lester Kiewit interviews Jonathan Ross (Democrats Abroad South Africa) about his hopes – and fears – for Biden's first 100 days. 20 January 2021 2:18 PM
View all World
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
View all Africa
Racist medical scheme algorithms: 'Discovery did something.The ratios went down' "Medical schemes must show that the discrimination was fair and based on facts," says constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos. 20 January 2021 3:28 PM
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Financial Matters with Mduduzi Luthuli, Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital who tonight looks at how to forgive yourself for past financial mistakes.

Financial Matters with Mduduzi Luthuli, Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital who tonight looks at how to forgive yourself for past financial mistakes.

20 January 2021 9:19 PM


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

On change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett, author, and consultant at changecreator, asks the question, "Why you struggle to create change in your life?"

20 January 2021 11:34 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Weird and Wonderful: 'Big Pharma, Dirty Lies, Busy Bees and Eco-Activists'

20 January 2021 10:17 PM

On the Weird and Wonderful feature, we are joined by David Bristow, environmental scientist, adventurer, travel writer, former editor of Getaway magazine and author of 20 books, on his latest title: 'Big Pharma, Dirty Lies, Busy Bees and Eco-Activists', said to perhaps be one of the most important SA books published in 2020, with a friendly warning to conspiracy theorists, creationists and climate-change denialists who learn all they know from TV and social media: This is not for you. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Money isn’t, in fact, the most powerful motivator in the world place

19 January 2021 11:20 PM

For our Education & Work Feature we are joined by Craig Kiggen, Managing Director of Consolidated Wealth on the work ethic that money isn’t, in fact, the most powerful motivator in the world place, but in using intrinsic and extrinsic motivators to maximize employee effectiveness and productivity.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man Torque: Less talk -time for action! Resolving and healing men's issues 2021

19 January 2021 10:31 PM

We kick off our first Man Torque show for the year with a focus on 'less talk -time for action' on the ground, grass root issues South African men battle with, (specifically within disadvantaged communities), and what we need to to do to resolve and heal looking forward 2021.

Joined once again by Bongile Mkhumbeni, Business and life coach and Mankind project South Africa Member and David Collins, internationally accredited Master Coach, National Director of the Mankind Project in South Africa and owner of the Foundation Clinic: modality of choice being Recovery Coaching as founder of Ubuntu Academy of Coaching G Training (known as U-ACT)

South African Council for Educators' (SACE) decisions on Corporal Punishment.

19 January 2021 10:16 PM

Law feature with Demichelle Petherbridge, attorney at SECTION27 to follow up on the court review around the South African Council for Educators' (SACE) decisions on Corporal Punishment.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open letter to Ramaphosa: “Dear Mr President, it is time for you to start answering questions”.

18 January 2021 11:22 PM

Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor at News24 on her open letter to Ramaphosa: “Dear Mr President, it is time for you to start answering questions”. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State Capture Update with EWN's Snr Reporter, Nthakoana Ngatane

18 January 2021 10:12 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid follow up webinar focusing on the new variant: 501Y.V2

18 January 2021 9:54 PM

Joined by Professor Penny Moore, Scientific Board Member and Associate Professor for the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and WITS University for the latest Covid follow up webinar focusing on the new variant: 501Y.V2 held earlier this evening, Monday 18thJanuary 2021 in a Scientific Panel Discussion with Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize and leading experts.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Homeopathy, Traditional Chinese Medicine & Acupuncture

18 January 2021 9:33 PM

Medical Matters: Dr. Danny Pillay, Homeopath and Traditional Chinese Medicine & Acupuncture Practitioner, President of the Homoeopathic Association of South Africa, National Vice President LMHI (Liga) , Past Chairperson of The Professional Board HNP of the Allied Health Professions Council of SA, Part-Time Lecturer at the Department of Homeopathy, University of Johannesburg joins us for a complimentary approach to health and wellbeing as we head into the New Year.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Premier Winde wants booze and beach bans lifted as Western Cape infections drop

Local

'R1.3m property sold for R1000 at auction'

Local Business

Cape Town has had enough of Eskom and wants govt to expedite IPP action plan

Politics

EWN Highlights

Who is Biden inauguration poet Amanda Gorman?

20 January 2021 9:12 PM

Surgeon Peter Beal now facing murder, fraud charges

20 January 2021 9:04 PM

Wines of South Africa: Wine exports increased by 7.7% in 2020

20 January 2021 8:35 PM

