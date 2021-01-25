State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:20
How the alcohol ban is effecting small beer breweries
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela Founder of Brewsters Craft
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW:Help bury little Anothando
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Clare de Beer
Today at 08:21
How has lockdown impacted relationships in SA?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Stephanie Sieberhagen
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
How to recover after defaulting on your bond and other debt repayments due to Covid 19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pravin Subramoney - Head Of Pricing And Credit at Fnb Home Loans
Today at 10:33
The Business of creative Entrepreneurship for Creative Woman Entrepreneurs-Open for Applications
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Will Stevens - Deputy Consul General at U.S. Consulate In Cape Town
Today at 11:05
Profile: Small business owner of Fatsaks bean bags and how the City of cape Town helps create opprutunities for SME's
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
Ryan Buda
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB-Louise Albertyn talks about emerging research painting an alarming picture of how COVID-19 and the various stages of lockdown have impacted South African children in 2020
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Louise Albertyn
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry-Continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
Velskoen rolls sleeves and helps mental health issues via E-hab ( www.ehab.healthcare)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Dreyer - CEO and Co-Founder at Veldskoen
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Latest Local
Loopholes threaten transparency promised by Political Party Funding Act Political analyst Ebrahim Fakir outlines the ways loopholes in the new laws could be used by donors and political parties. 26 January 2021 7:08 AM
'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma' Sydney Mufamadi testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24’s Karyn Maughan. 25 January 2021 6:31 PM
'Govt's centralised vaccine plan has South Africans feeling left in the dark' Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee says the South African government has not been transparent enough about its Covid-19 vaccine stra... 25 January 2021 5:46 PM
View all Local
Adriaan Basson: ANC will suffer at the ballot box over Covid-19 vaccine botch-up If the municipal elections go ahead as planned, the governing party will be punished for SA's botched vaccination programme, says... 25 January 2021 7:11 PM
SANDF destroys 40% of unregistered Covid meds after cooler room doors left open Parliamentary defence committee chair Cyril Xaba says the auditor-general and Defence Dept reports will come before the committee. 25 January 2021 1:17 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] Kataza arrives in Limpopo, tucks into his brekkie mangoes Despite mixed views on social media from ardent baboon supporters, Riverside shared images of K-Man tucking into his breakfast. 25 January 2021 11:15 AM
View all Politics
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise. 25 January 2021 7:24 PM
View all Business
[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine? Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show. 25 January 2021 6:49 PM
So you want to publish a book? SA publisher offers one-on-one advice to writers Maverick publisher and best-selling author Melinda Ferguson shares some industry secrets on pitching to a publisher. 25 January 2021 10:06 AM
Is 2021 the year of empathy fatigue, or in fact, the year of greater empathy? Author Mimi Nicklin's believes empathy, humanity's oldest leadership trait is potentially changing the world for the better. 24 January 2021 11:08 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
View all Sport
'We must pick up the spear left behind by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa' Jazz writer Gwen Ansell says the late Jonas Gwangwa used music as a tool for liberation. 25 January 2021 3:05 PM
Life's no drag for Siv Ngesi's stunning alter-ego SIVanna! Social media erupted recently when actor and comedian Siv Ngesi unleashed his inner diva in the form of 'Sivanna'. 25 January 2021 12:59 PM
Lights, camera, action...mask! CPT to host Covid-19 compliant film festival Founded in 2020, the One People International Film Festival will open its doors for the first time in April 2021, in Cape Town. 25 January 2021 6:51 AM
View all Entertainment
Is 2021 the year of empathy fatigue, or in fact, the year of greater empathy? Author Mimi Nicklin's believes empathy, humanity's oldest leadership trait is potentially changing the world for the better. 24 January 2021 11:08 AM
UK-based Asian female artist photographs naked white men, flips stereotype gaze Yushi Li says while not degrading men, it was interesting to invert the power relationship of active man and passive woman. 24 January 2021 9:00 AM
Talk show giant Larry King has died Larry King has died aged 87. He hosted CNN's Larry King Live for a quarter of a century. Rest in peace Mr King. 23 January 2021 4:18 PM
View all World
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah. 22 January 2021 1:39 PM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
View all Africa
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise. 25 January 2021 7:24 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane

State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane

25 January 2021 10:17 PM


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Leading in the 21st Century - The Call for a New Type of African Leader by Professor Tshilidzi Marwala

25 January 2021 11:25 PM

Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice Chancellor, University of Johannesburg

Medical Matters: Fibroids

25 January 2021 9:22 PM

Guest: Dr Meshack Mbokota | Gynaecologist Specialising in Aesthetic /Cosmetic Gynaecology   MBChB (Natal) FCOG (SA) Msc International

website:   www.hwcw.co.za/bookings  

Tel: 010 020 8569

'I will not lose' - South Africans Doing Great Things

22 January 2021 11:32 PM

On South Africans Doing Great Things we are joined by an ordinary South African who called into the Clement Manyathela Show beginning of the year, who is doing extraordinary things.  We are joined by Mmathapelo Maine, breast cancer survivor, mother, wife, and Lieutenant Colonel in the Department of Defense and the South African Army who has just written a book, 'I will not lose'. 

Profile Interview with Zola Budd

22 January 2021 10:26 PM

For our profile Interview, we cross all the way over to South Carolina, USA, to be joined live by no less than former SA Olympics gold medal winner who broke the world record twice in the women's 5000 meters, the one and only Zola Budd. 

Kwantu Feature: ‘My Blood Divides and Unites"

21 January 2021 11:16 PM

For tonight's Kwantu Feature, in follow up to the message of unity from last night's inauguration for the 48th USA President, Joe Bidden, we are joined by Jesmane Boggenpoel, Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum, Harvard Mason fellow, and author of ‘‘My Blood Divides and Unites", which aims to awaken racial reconciliation, healing, and inclusion specifically in South Africa, as written about as a Colored woman of South Africa with internationally mixed decent.

Crime Time - Steeped in Blood: The Life and Times of a Forensic Scientist

21 January 2021 10:17 PM

For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Dr David Klatzow, internationally acclaimed Consulting Forensic Scientist on a behind the scenes look at crime forensics worldwide as based on his books Steeped in Blood: The Life and Times of a Forensic Scientist and Justice Denied: The Role of Forensic Science in the Miscarriage of Justice.


Teaser: If you are accused of a crime you did not commit, do you believe that justice will prevail in a court of law? Perhaps you should think again…

 

klatzow.co.uk

'In Conversations with Dr Eve': Red Flag high-risk Factors to femicide and homicide.

21 January 2021 9:25 PM

'In Conversations with Dr Eve', we look at Red Flag high-risk Factors to femicide and homicide.

Contact Dr. Eve: www.dreve.co.za

Change your mindset: "Why you struggle to create change in your life?"

20 January 2021 11:34 PM

Guest: On change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett, author, and consultant at changecreator, 

The Weird and Wonderful: 'Big Pharma, Dirty Lies, Busy Bees and Eco-Activists'

20 January 2021 10:17 PM

On the Weird and Wonderful feature, we are joined by David Bristow, environmental scientist, adventurer, travel writer, former editor of Getaway magazine and author of 20 books, on his latest title: 'Big Pharma, Dirty Lies, Busy Bees and Eco-Activists', said to perhaps be one of the most important SA books published in 2020, with a friendly warning to conspiracy theorists, creationists and climate-change denialists who learn all they know from TV and social media: This is not for you. 

