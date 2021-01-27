Financial Matters: the dos and donts of lending and borrowing friends and family money.

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity' Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'. 27 January 2021 8:12 PM
Wine producers set to challenge alcohol sale ban in High Court 'Dialogue with govt is not working so as a last resort we decided to lodge an urgent application' - Vinpro MD Rico Basson. 27 January 2021 7:46 PM
'The Great African IP Address Heist' - 4m stolen, most from SA organisations 'You can sell them for a lot of money or you can lease them if you want to make an annuity income!' - MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen 27 January 2021 7:16 PM
When the State Security Agency played its dirty tricks, where was Parliament? "The current SSA is rife with the nameless, faceless officials who were doing the looting," says DA MP Dianne Kohler-Barnard. 27 January 2021 12:59 PM
'We will probably see third wave in June/July' says Prof Salim Abdool Karim Expect multiple waves to occur principally at two time points in the northern and southern hemispheres, says MAC Covid-19 member. 27 January 2021 8:41 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
Would you invest in a blank cheque company? Two stories that could point to trouble online and on Wall Street 27 January 2021 7:15 PM
Alcohol ban: Crisis looming for barley farmers reliant on beer production A new harvest lies ahead and farmers are already paying to store unsold barley, 80% is traditionally destined for the beer market. 27 January 2021 6:41 PM
Why Tesla – not VW or Toyota – is the world’s most valuable carmaker Tesla barely makes a profit, yet it is worth more than the next five carmakers combined. "It’s the tech," says Ciro de Siena. 27 January 2021 2:48 PM
Which supermarket is cheapest? It depends when and what you are buying ConsumerTalk consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says the 'basket of goods' comparison has a number of flaws. 27 January 2021 4:30 PM
These are the top 5 regrets people have after a night on the booze says survey Having sex while drunk, run ins with the police and ending up in the ER were also listed as people's biggest drinking regrets. 27 January 2021 2:25 PM
Medical aid too costly? 'Medical insurance' is far cheaper and it provides a lot For R397 per month, you get unlimited GP visits and unlimited medication. You also get basic radiology, pathology, dentistry... 27 January 2021 9:37 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman "I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star. 26 January 2021 11:55 AM
'We must pick up the spear left behind by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa' Jazz writer Gwen Ansell says the late Jonas Gwangwa used music as a tool for liberation. 25 January 2021 3:05 PM
Life's no drag for Siv Ngesi's stunning alter-ego SIVanna! Social media erupted recently when actor and comedian Siv Ngesi unleashed his inner diva in the form of 'Sivanna'. 25 January 2021 12:59 PM
Netherlands braces for more mass-violence after 3 nights of burning and looting Eindhoven’s mayor, likening the violence to a "civil war", wants the army to intervene. Refilwe Moloto interviews Adam Gilchrist. 27 January 2021 11:20 AM
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah. 22 January 2021 1:39 PM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Jacob Zuma has always been a kept politician - Jacques Pauw Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Pauw, author of "The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison". 26 January 2021 12:20 PM
‘Wealth gained by 10 richest men during pandemic could buy vaccines for all' "The world’s 10 richest men increased their wealth, in some case because of the pandemic, by $540 billion," says Adam Gilchrist. 26 January 2021 9:05 AM
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Financial Matters: the dos and donts of lending and borrowing friends and family money.

Financial Matters: the dos and donts of lending and borrowing friends and family money.

27 January 2021 9:17 PM

Mduduzi  Luthuli  | Co-Founder and Executive Director  at Luthuli Capital


Weird & Wonderful Feature: Author El Alma Writes Spiritual Parable to Encourage Readers to Find Their Soul's Purpose While on Earth

27 January 2021 10:18 PM
A certificate in Counselling and Communication skills can help bridge the pandemic disruption

26 January 2021 11:16 PM

Dr Jaclyn Lotter | Academic Dean: SACAP’s (The South African College of Applied Psychology) 

Doctors, Afriforum in court bid to have Ivermectin approved for Covid-19 patients

26 January 2021 9:57 PM

Barend Uys, Head of Research at Afriforum

Legal Matter: What you need to ask a Conveyancing Attorney when purchasing a house

26 January 2021 9:18 PM

Callyn Datnow | a conveyancer, commercial litigation attorney and one of the directors of Witz Incorporated.

Leading in the 21st Century - The Call for a New Type of African Leader by Professor Tshilidzi Marwala

25 January 2021 11:25 PM

Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice Chancellor, University of Johannesburg

State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane

25 January 2021 10:17 PM

Guest: EWN's Snr Reporter, Nthakoana Ngatane

Medical Matters: Fibroids

25 January 2021 9:22 PM

Guest: Dr Meshack Mbokota | Gynaecologist Specialising in Aesthetic /Cosmetic Gynaecology   MBChB (Natal) FCOG (SA) Msc International

website:   www.hwcw.co.za/bookings  

Tel: 010 020 8569

'I will not lose' - South Africans Doing Great Things

22 January 2021 11:32 PM

On South Africans Doing Great Things we are joined by an ordinary South African who called into the Clement Manyathela Show beginning of the year, who is doing extraordinary things.  We are joined by Mmathapelo Maine, breast cancer survivor, mother, wife, and Lieutenant Colonel in the Department of Defense and the South African Army who has just written a book, 'I will not lose'. 

Profile Interview with Zola Budd

22 January 2021 10:26 PM

For our profile Interview, we cross all the way over to South Carolina, USA, to be joined live by no less than former SA Olympics gold medal winner who broke the world record twice in the women's 5000 meters, the one and only Zola Budd. 

Medical aid too costly? 'Medical insurance' is far cheaper and it provides a lot

Business Lifestyle

'We will probably see third wave in June/July' says Prof Salim Abdool Karim

Local Politics

Why Tesla – not VW or Toyota – is the world’s most valuable carmaker

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Q & A: Your Covid-19 questions answered

Local

ASN: Govt must intervene before xenophobic attacks escalate

27 January 2021 8:33 PM

5 new ANC MPs sworn-in to replace those lost to COVID-19

27 January 2021 8:24 PM

WATCH LIVE: Mkhize, experts answer questions on COVID-19 vaccine

27 January 2021 8:04 PM

