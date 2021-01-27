Change your mindset: Path to creating a non-violet society

Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:50
Health: Do fabric masks provide sufficient protection from new variants?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Ian Sanne - Infectious disease specialist and CEO at Right To Care
Guests
Prof Ian Sanne - Infectious disease specialist and CEO at Right To Care
125
Today at 05:46
Interview: Ivermectin given the green light for controlled compassionate use
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Nathi Madladla - Associate professor and chief of ICU at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital and Sefako Makgatho University
Guests
Nathi Madladla - Associate professor and chief of ICU at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital and Sefako Makgatho University
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Guests
Annzra Denita
125
Today at 06:25
Navigating pay cuts at work
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Silke Rathbone - Principal partner at Labour Excel
Guests
Silke Rathbone - Principal partner at Labour Excel
125
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday: The growth of retail-tainment
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
125
Today at 07:07
Vaccine rollout update and dispelling the misinformation
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Barry Schoub, Prof - Head of the ministerial advisory committee on vaccines
Guests
Barry Schoub, Prof - Head of the ministerial advisory committee on vaccines
125
Today at 07:20
Increase in myopia during lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adele Camarena
Guests
Adele Camarena
125
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
Security Agency's own "rogue unit"
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Hennie van Vuuren - Director of Open Secrets
Guests
Hennie van Vuuren - Director of Open Secrets
125
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
SANEF calls for investigation into SSA funding ANA media agency
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mahlatse Gallens, Sanef chairperson
Guests
Mahlatse Gallens, Sanef chairperson
125
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn Helen Seeney
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helen Seeney
Guests
Helen Seeney
125
Today at 10:33
SAHPRA agrees to facilitate controlled access to Ivermectin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela
125
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert-Davos meeting with theme, "The Great Reset"
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
125
Today at 11:32
Tech talk with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up