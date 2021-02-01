South Africans Doing Great Things we are joined by Michelle Gordon, a voluntary social worker at Helderberg Hospital

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : Understanding how Reddit used GameStop to upend the financial world
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Pierre Verster - CEO at Protea Capital Management
Sumesh Chetty - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:50
A major medical scheme just broke ranks on paying for vaccines
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Craig Comrie
Today at 10:08
City to scrap mobile libraries after 60 years
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Zahid Badroodien
Today at 10:33
SA gaming duo of to FIFAe Club World Cup 2021 finals
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Julio "Beast" Bianchi
Today at 10:45
Provincial tourism and economics update with David Maynier
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB-Alforde Charumbira recipient of an MBA Leadership at the AMBA &BGA Excellence Award
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Western Cape Phase 1 vaccine rollout
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 19:19
???????
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT Some struggling PEP customers can't afford to pay off essentials like school clothes. You can help with as little as R2! 2 February 2021 8:29 PM
Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer 'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations eased 2 February 2021 7:42 PM
'I was blown away': Eerste River teen describes life-changing trip to Antarctica Young climate activist Ayakha Melithafa was one of five matric learners to join explorer Riaan Manser on an expedition to Antarcti... 2 February 2021 5:09 PM
View all Local
Parliament has been asleep at the wheel on State Security abuses - Murray Hunter Data rights expert Murray Hunter says Parliament needs to take action amid growing calls for the State Security Agency (SSA) to be... 2 February 2021 6:46 PM
Zondo will have to open another case against Zuma if he snubs inquiry as planned Former president Jacob Zuma is facing another possible contempt charge if he goes ahead with plans to snub the Zondo Commission. 2 February 2021 12:53 PM
Redi Tlhabi: The ANC and its factions are threatening South Africa's democracy "For us to rebuild this country, the ANC will have to collapse", says veteran broadcaster and journalist Redi Tlhabi. 2 February 2021 11:04 AM
View all Politics
Ford's vote of confidence: R15.8bn investment in SA manufacturing operations 'We see a bright future'. The move will create 1,200 jobs and transform its Silverton assembly plant - Ford's Andrea Cavallaro. 2 February 2021 6:49 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101 "Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes. 2 February 2021 1:51 PM
View all Business
Samsung launches three new Galaxy S21s in SA. New 'budget' A-range coming soon The Samsung flagship Galaxy S21 is here. There are 3 versions, says Marcé Bester (Stuff Magazine). Got an arm and a leg to spare? 2 February 2021 8:49 AM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
'Hang on to a good tenant' during these difficult Covid times says expert Marlon Shevelew chats to Pippa Hudson about rental challenges under lockdown and answers listeners' questions. 1 February 2021 3:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
View all Sport
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
View all Entertainment
Teenage neo-Nazi becomes Britain's youngest convicted terrorist The court heard how the boy was just 13-years-old when he downloaded his first bomb-making manual. 2 February 2021 11:24 AM
[PHOTOS] Someone found King Henry VIII's crown jewels in a field, worth millions 49-year-old metal detectorist Kevin Duckett could not believe his eyes when he found this gold object buried under a tree. 1 February 2021 11:45 AM
[PHOTOS&VIDEOS] 4-year-old finds 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint Four-year-old Lily discovered a 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint whilst out for a walk with her family on a beach in Wales. 1 February 2021 11:09 AM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
View all Africa
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival. 1 February 2021 7:01 PM
South African mining is resilient and poised for regrowth – but work remains Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Lane (Africa Deloitte) and Henk Langenhoven (Chief Economist at Minerals Council South Africa). 1 February 2021 6:24 PM
CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto says thank you, 2020 In case you missed it, here are Refilwe's thoughts and positive insights into what was for all of us a challenging year. 29 January 2021 4:50 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
South Africans Doing Great Things we are joined by Michelle Gordon, a voluntary social worker at Helderberg Hospital

South Africans Doing Great Things we are joined by Michelle Gordon, a voluntary social worker at Helderberg Hospital

1 February 2021 8:11 PM


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

High Court’s ruling on the use of Ivermectin

2 February 2021 11:29 PM

Guest: Barend Uys, Head of Research at Afriforum

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Can mining houses compel employees to be vaccinated?

2 February 2021 11:15 PM

Lizle Louw | Partner at Webber Wentzel 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man Torque: 'Woman are from Venus - Men are from Mars"

2 February 2021 11:15 PM

As seen on Oprah and multiple internationally renowned platforms for her expertise, we cross over to New York City to talk to Susan Winter, internationally recognized relationship Expert, Bestselling Author and Love Coach for this evenings Man Torque...

www.susanwinter.net 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reaction from SALBA (South African Liquor Brand owners Association)on President Ramaphosa's Speech

1 February 2021 11:23 PM

Guest: Kurt Moore CEO of SALBA (South African Liquor Brand owners Association)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government lifts ban for on site sale of alcohol

1 February 2021 10:23 PM

Guest: Lucky Ntimane, Representative of the Alcohol Industry

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reaction to President Ramaphosa's Speech

1 February 2021 10:18 PM

Guest: Mandla Lionel Isaacs– Political Economist and the Managing Director of Zehuti Advisory 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reaction to President Ramaphosa's Speech and roll out for AstraZeneca

1 February 2021 9:53 PM

GUEST: Prof Barry Schoub, Professor Emeritus of Virology at Wits University, Advisory Chair to Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on coronavirus vaccines,  Founder of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the National Advisory Group for Immunisation and World Health Organization Consultant 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview: Bruce Fordyce

29 January 2021 10:31 PM

From one gold medalist to another having been joined by Zola Budd last week for our Friday night profile interview, this week continues to celebrate SA sporting champions as I catch up with Bruce Fordyce, multiple award winning South African marathon and ultramarathon athlete best known for having won the South African Comrades Marathon a record nine times, of which eight wins were consecutive.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kwantu Feature we are joined by Dr Zulumathabo Zulu, intellectual historian, lexicographer, poet, shepherd boy and published author of more than eight books on the Indigenous African Philosophy of Medicine.

28 January 2021 11:15 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Disgraced Cape Town attorney found guilty of embezzling over R6 million from RAF

Local

Ford's vote of confidence: R15.8bn investment in SA manufacturing operations

Business

Demand for cremations reach a record high in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

MPs who refused to toe party line could be removed from Parly, Zondo hears

3 February 2021 7:43 AM

KZN's Zikalala says 163,000 healthcare workers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

3 February 2021 7:21 AM

SA's COVID-19 death toll closes on 45,000 after 547 more fatalities recorded

3 February 2021 6:17 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA