South Africans Doing Great Things - Imtiaaz Sooliman, Founder of Gift Of the Givers

Guest: Imtiaaz Sooliman, Founder of Gift Of the Givers
Guest: Multiple award-winning writer, director and actor, Josias Dos Moleele
Play - Tate Etla Gae By Eskia Mphahlele
Adapted and Directed - by Clive Mathibe
Starring:
1. Josias Dos Maleele
2. Shoki Mmola (Skeem Saam)
3. Tau
4. Marcus Mabusela
5. Kedibone Manyaka
Venue: Market Theatre
Date: From 19 - 28 Feb
NB: 1st ever Sepedi play on the Market Theatre stage
Guest: Dr. Gerard Labuschagne, Clinical Psychologist who specializes in forensic investigative psychology, Honorary Associate Professor: Department of Forensic Medicine at WITS, President of the African Association of Threat Assessment Professionals and Ex-Brigadier: SAPS Investigative Psychology SectionLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Joanna Kleovoulou, a registered clinical psychologist, and Founder of PsychMatters Centre
Contact Details:
website:www.psychmatters.co.za
Tel: 011 450 3576
Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreatorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, Sangoma, Spiritual Teacher, Healer, Life Coach, Afrikan Story Teller, Writer, Dancer, Trained Facilitator and International Teacher, Speaker and Soon-To-Be Health Wellness Instructor.
Contact details:
Instagram: gogodineo
Twitter: @gogodineo
Website:www.gogodineondlanzi.com
Guest: Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital
Contact Details:
website:https://luthulicapital.com/
email:info@luthulicapital.com
Guest: Barend Uys, Head of Research at AfriforumLISTEN TO PODCAST
Lizle Louw | Partner at Webber WentzelLISTEN TO PODCAST