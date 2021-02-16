Man Torque: A fun Valentines 'post-mortem'

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
Dis-Chem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 09:50
Sim Swap Scams
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wayne Gordon - Forensic Investigator
Guests
Wayne Gordon - Forensic Investigator
125
Today at 10:05
Vaccinations begin today
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Angelique Coetzee - Chairperson at South African Medical Association
Guests
Dr Angelique Coetzee - Chairperson at South African Medical Association
125
Today at 10:08
Deputy Chair of Solidarity Fund in conversation with Kieno Kammies
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Adrian Enthoven - Deputy Chairperson at Solidarity Fund
Guests
Dr Adrian Enthoven - Deputy Chairperson at Solidarity Fund
125
Today at 10:33
Moonstruck 2021
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Africa Melane - Presenter at 567 Cape Talk
Guests
Africa Melane - Presenter at 567 Cape Talk
125
Today at 10:35
Making Cities Safer
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Siphelele Ngobese - Researcher for Inclusion & Wellbeing at SA Cities
Guests
Siphelele Ngobese - Researcher for Inclusion & Wellbeing at SA Cities
125
Today at 10:37
Sars needs to tread carefully when taxing the digital economy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wally Horak - Head of Tax, Cape Town, Bowmanslaw
Guests
Wally Horak - Head of Tax, Cape Town, Bowmanslaw
125
Today at 11:05
Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Amendent bill final public comment webinar
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Alex Van Den Heever, Wits School of Governance
Timm Hughes - Injured Workers Action Group
Guests
Prof Alex Van Den Heever, Wits School of Governance
Timm Hughes - Injured Workers Action Group
125
Today at 11:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
125
Today at 12:07
Vaccine roll out
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
125
Today at 12:10
Are we brink of a national security threat? MKMVA responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 12:27
Jacques Pauw corrects 'mistakes' over his V&A Waterfront arrest - SAPU responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lesiba Thobakgale - National spokesperson at South African Police Union (Sapu)
Guests
Lesiba Thobakgale - National spokesperson at South African Police Union (Sapu)
125
Today at 12:52
Feature
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phumzile Van Damme - Shadow minister of Communications at Democratic Alliance
Guests
Phumzile Van Damme - Shadow minister of Communications at Democratic Alliance
125
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Guests
Ciro De Siena
125
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Guests
Wendy Knowler
125
Today at 19:19
???????
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Guests
Wendy Knowler
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up